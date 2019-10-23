It's time for a round of Wellness Trivia, and Margaret has some tough questions for our contestants. Competing today, are KING 5 News Anchor, Michelle Li, Historian Feliks Banel, and Legal Expert Anne Bremner. All experts in fields other than health and wellness.

Want to challenge your friends or family? Here are some questions to stump them:

What's the longest bone in the human body?

How much fiber should you aim for every day?

What is the largest organ in the body?

How many servings of fruits or veggies should you eat everyday?

What's an otoscope?

What will get you drunk faster? Wine or champagne?

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.