Try these waffles topped with a special compote

John Holl, author of "The Craft Brewery Cookbook," joined us to share a recipe for waffles with beer berry compote.

Waffles with Beer Berry Compote

Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS FOR COMPOTE:

1 cup mixed raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries

1 cup The Bog cranberry shandy or other berry shandy

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 strip fresh orange peel

INGREDIENTS FOR WAFFLES:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup whole milk

4 tbsp (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Cape May Brewing Co. CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY

The Pairing: Shandy

When the berries at the farmer's market are just too gorgeous to resist and you buy more than you need, this is the recipe to make. Add a few pantry staples and some fruit-forward beer, and soon breakfast is ready. The sweetness or tartness of the berries varies throughout the year, so feel free to increase or pull back on the sugar in the compote. Shandies are often lower in alcohol and big on fruity flavors, making it ideal for brunch-time imbibing. In the cooler months, try adding pinches of nutmeg and cinnamon to the berries for a festive variation.

To make the compote: In a medium saucepan combine the berries, beer, sugar, lemon juice, and orange peel and bring to boil over high heat. Continue boiling for 1 minute then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer vigorously for 7 minutes, or until the berries burst open, releasing their liquid. Continue simmering for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by half. Remove from the heat, discard orange peel, and allow to cool slightly before serving.

To make the waffles: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Add the milk, butter, eggs, and vanilla and beat until a batter forms. Alternatively, use a large bowl and a handheld mixer. Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions. Set a baking sheet in the oven and preheat the oven to 200° F to keep the waffles warm. Add enough batter to the waffle iron to fully cover the surface and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Keep the waffles in the warm oven while you cook the rest of the batter. Serve immediately with the berry compote.

