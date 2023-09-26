These cozy looks will give you all the FALL feels!

Stylist Darcy Camden says Teddy coats are still here, along with the sweater dress for Fall!

SEATTLE — LOOK #1: Cashmere! (naadam.co)

Male model: $75 Essential Sweater, Proto101 shacket and track pant (Proto 101, located at Bellevue Collection and proto101.com)

LOOK #2: French Elegance (Sezane, located at UVillage)

Female model: grey Giacomo trousers, black Othello sweater, pink Michele blazer

Style tip: try layering a cardigan sweater under a blazer instead of a blouse.

LOOK #3: Soft and Sustainable (UpWest, located at Bellevue Collection)

Darcy is hosting the Fashion Forward showcase on Sunday Oct 8th—part of a FREE monthlong series of events around women’s health, wellness and beauty. For more info and to RSVP got to UVillage.com.