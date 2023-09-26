x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

These cozy looks will give you all the FALL feels!

Stylist Darcy Camden says Teddy coats are still here, along with the sweater dress for Fall!

More Videos

SEATTLE — LOOK #1: Cashmere! (naadam.co)

Darcy: cashmere sweater dress 

Credit: KING

Male model: $75 Essential Sweater, Proto101 shacket and track pant (Proto 101, located at Bellevue Collection and proto101.com)

Female model: cashmere hoodie and jogger set, UGG cozy knit slippers, Anouck teddy coat 

Additional resources:

Similar Teddy Bear coat under $100

Link to Darcy’s favorite sweater shaver

LOOK #2: French Elegance (Sezane, located at UVillage)

Credit: KING

Female model: grey Giacomo trousers, black Othello sweater, pink Michele blazer

Style tip: try layering a cardigan sweater under a blazer instead of a blouse.

LOOK #3: Soft and Sustainable (UpWest, located at Bellevue Collection)

Credit: KING

Male model: featured item Super-Soft Sweatshirt Cardigan.

Female model: featured item All Day wide leg denim.

Darcy is hosting the Fashion Forward showcase on Sunday Oct 8th—part of a FREE monthlong series of events around women’s health, wellness and beauty. For more info and to RSVP got to UVillage.com.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out