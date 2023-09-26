These cozy looks will give you all the FALL feels!

SEATTLE — LOOK #1: Cashmere! (naadam.co)
Darcy: cashmere sweater dress
Male model: $75 Essential Sweater, Proto101 shacket and track pant (Proto 101, located at Bellevue Collection and proto101.com)
Female model: cashmere hoodie and jogger set, UGG cozy knit slippers, Anouck teddy coat
Additional resources:
LOOK #2: French Elegance (Sezane, located at UVillage)
Female model: grey Giacomo trousers, black Othello sweater, pink Michele blazer
Style tip: try layering a cardigan sweater under a blazer instead of a blouse.
LOOK #3: Soft and Sustainable (UpWest, located at Bellevue Collection)
Male model: featured item Super-Soft Sweatshirt Cardigan.
Female model: featured item All Day wide leg denim.
Darcy is hosting the Fashion Forward showcase on Sunday Oct 8th—part of a FREE monthlong series of events around women’s health, wellness and beauty. For more info and to RSVP got to UVillage.com.
