Take control of your metabolism with help from this cookbook

In her book, "The Fast Metabolism Diet," nutritionist Haylie Pomroy shares how to take control of your metabolism and make it work for you, not against you.

She joined the show to share a recipe for a southwest breakfast salad.

SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST SALAD WITH CILANTRO-LIME DRESSING

INGREDIENTS:

4 nitrate-free, no-sugar-added cooked chicken sausages

8 cups spring greens

½ cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 medium red onion, diced

1 avocado, sliced

For the Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

1 bunch fresh cilantro

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves minced

½ fresh tomatillo, husked and well-rinsed

Juice of 2 limes

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons xylitol, or to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Brown the chicken sausages in a skillet. Slice them.

2. Layer the greens beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, and avocado in four large bowls, dividing them evenly, then top with the sausage.

3. Make the vinaigrette: In a blender, combine the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, tomatillo, lime juice, vinegar, and xylitol, and blend until smooth.

4. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salads, dividing it evenly, and serve.

ABOUT HAYLIE POMROY

A Registered Wellness Consultant with a 25-year career in health and nutrition, Haylie Pomroy is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, leading health and wellness entrepreneur, celebrity nutritionist, and motivational speaker. Through her practice The Haylie Pomroy Group, which includes integrative health care clinics, Haylie's clients gain valuable insight into her deep-rooted philosophy of "Food is Medicine." She also works with doctors at top practices, hospitals, and educational institutions across the globe as a consultant on many difficult cases, helping patients overcome health issues and reach their wellness goals.