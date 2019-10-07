SEATTLE — With an ensemble cast of young talent, Euphoria takes on some real issues that teenagers are facing today, including struggles with identity, social media, drugs, and love.

An adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria is executive produced by music powerhouse Drake and also features actor and singer Zendaya. Stars Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer discuss the show and what viewers can look forward to.

Euphoria airs on HBO, with new episodes premiering on Sundays at 10:00 PM.

