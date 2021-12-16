Reminisce with us about former places in Seattle

Physical places like restaurants, cafes, parks, and niche corners in a city are often memory keepers that remind us of bygone moments from past times in our lives. These might be places we visited with friends and family, and places we frequented as part of the rituals from past parts of our lives. This type of nostalgia is especially true in Seattle, where the city's growth is squeezing out many iconic places close to the city's culture that future generations and locals will never get to experience.

Those nostalgic places we all hold dear are disappearing, especially in Seattle. If we want to preserve them, we all need to get involved and take action. Feliks recommends paying attention and engaging with what is going on in your neighborhood. The places that will get saved the most are public places such as public artworks and parks, like the Troll under the Fremont bridge. For everyone who loves Gasworks Park, Magnusson Park, and other parks around the city, get involved in your community and take ownership of your area. Be vocal to your leaders and let them you love those places and you want them preserved for everyone to use.