Frank from Frank's Quality Produce on what's in season, the affects of COVID-19 on local growers, and how you can help them make it through the pandemic. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Even with COVID-19 continuing on, it's still possible to help support our local small businesses!

Today we talked with Frank Genzale at Frank's Quality Produce at Pike Place about how the market has changed.

You can still order fresh produce from Frank's Quality Produce for home delivery through Savor Seattle - check out their order page.