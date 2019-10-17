SEATTLE — Jenny Harding, from the One Love Wedding and Lifestyle Showcase, joined us to share trends, tips, and tricks to help you put your own signature on your special day. She shared advice and design inspiration for any couples starting the planning process.

The 8th annual One Love Wedding & Lifestyle Showcase is Sun, Oct 20, at Axis Pioneer Square, 308 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

ABOUT ONE LOVE

"Known as more of a fancy planning party than a standard wedding show, One Love provides a fun and fabulous way for couples to organize their big day and plan their life together. One Love Wedding Showcase was launched in 2012 in Seattle, Washington, with a goal of celebrating love for all. The event offers couples a friendly, warm-hearted and open environment to find new trends and fresh ideas, get their questions answered, and trust that they will be treated with respect and professionalism during this exciting time. The monumental event embraces same-sex couples and highlights every detail of a wedding, including beautiful wedding décor, fun trends and traditions, and exquisite products and services." - oneloveseattle.com

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.