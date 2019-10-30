SEATTLE — Naomi Ishisaka is The Seattle Times newest addition, and she's using her platform to write about social justice.

Naomi introduces herself to the Seattle Times readers in the first article for her column, which will appear weekly on Mondays.

The columnist joins us to discuss her goals for the column and what she hopes readers will take away from her work.

