Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month? Check out these events at NAAM

February may be Black History Month, but at the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM), every day is a celebration of Black history, arts, and culture.

New Day NW recently checked in with the NAAM president and CEO Lanesha Debardelaben to hear the latest of what's going on at NAAM.

Black History Month programs at NAAM

February 23

"Blood Brothers" Film Screening

2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This event is virtual.

NAAM is partnering with the Heinz History Center in their screening of "Blood Brothers," a Netflix film about the friendship between icons Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. The film screening will be followed by a talkback with the film’s director Marcus Clarke. This event is hosted and presented by the Heinz History Center of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is virtual, free, and open to the public.

February 24

African American Cultural Ensemble performance at the Kraken Game

7:00 p.m.

In-Person

February 24

The African American Cultural Ensemble Live concert on National Public Radio - KNKX

7:00 p.m.

This event is virtual

February 27

NAAM Night at the Sounders Soccer Match

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lumen Field

In celebration of African American athletic achievement, NAAM is thrilled to partner with RAVE Foundation and Seattle Sounders FC at their opening season home match. NAAM will feature a pop-up exhibition on Black history and art of the Pacific Northwest. NAAM will also distribute children’s books and soccer balls in partnership with the RAVE Foundation. Lastly, NAAM’s African American Cultural Ensemble will sing the Black National Anthem at the start of the match. Discounted ticket prices are available and a portion of those ticket sales will be donated to NAAM to support NAAM’s educational programming.