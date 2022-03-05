Mother-of-the-bride or groom fashions that will leave you looking and feeling fabulous

Stylist Darcy Camden found flattering AND comfy dresses for every wedding occasion. #newdaynw

Matronly is not the word that will come to mind when wedding guests see these outfits. While the bride and groom are the stars of the show, the mothers cannot be forgotten, of course!

Thankfully, stylist Darcy Camden joined us to talk about chic looks for a variety of wedding scenarios that are sure to impress.

We visited Nordstrom in downtown Seattle and worked with a personal stylist, Sandy to find the perfect look. Visit nordstrom.com to book a free personal styling appointment; share style, fit, and budget preferences, and a stylist will pull various options and accessories.

I’m hearing from a lot of women who are attending destination weddings in warmer areas: Mexico, Arizona, Texas. And many of these celebrations call for casual or festive attire. Sundance is a great resource for airy summer dresses that feel special without being too formal.

If the invitation calls for cocktail attire, that generally signals knee-length to midi-length dresses (not full-length gowns or maxi dresses). If I’m ever styling someone in a pinch (“Help! My event is tonight!”) I usually start with a Lauren Ralph Lauren matte jersey dress, because they fit so well, look flattering on almost everyone, and they are super comfortable. I also think a soft blue is a universally great choice for Mothers of Brides/Grooms. Blue complements almost every other color and looks beautiful in photos.

Mothers in a wedding party often need more than one outfit, because they host multiple events. I love a floral jumpsuit for a bridal shower and a strong solid color in a cocktail length for a rehearsal dinner. I’m often asked if it’s OK to wear black to a wedding and I say: Sometimes. Especially if the wedding is expressly black tie. Although, navy blue tends to look better in pictures, so I usually steer my clients away from black and into a dark blue. Betsy & Adam is a favorite resource for classic, stylish Mother of the Bride dresses.