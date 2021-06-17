The future of public transportation in Seattle

Will public transport use ever return to pre-pandemic levels? #newdaynw

Before the pandemic, Seattle was a leading city in public transportation ridership. This obviously declined amidst lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, and as things return to normal, many people are wondering if those levels will return to what they once were.

Alex Hudson from the Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for transportation accessibility in Seattle, joins New Day NW to share his thoughts on what the public transit system will look like beyond the pandemic.