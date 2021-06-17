The future of public transportation in Seattle

Before the pandemic, Seattle was a leading city in public transportation ridership. This obviously declined amidst lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, and as things return to normal, many people are wondering if those levels will return to what they once were.
Alex Hudson from the Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for transportation accessibility in Seattle, joins New Day NW to share his thoughts on what the public transit system will look like beyond the pandemic.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.