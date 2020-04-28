SEATTLE — If you are anything like us, spending more time at home means spending more time staring at all the stuff we've managed to collect over the years. Do we really need those batteries in every area of the house, and when we want them, can we find them? There's no better time to get started on de-cluttering your home.

Seattle's first Konmari certified consultant, Sue Bollinger shares her top tips on getting started with organizing your home right now:

Break up your clutter areas into categories. Tackling your whole home at one time is way too overwhelming, especially right now.

Start small. Try tackling one small project at a time in a high use area like your fridge or pantry.

Find organizing containers. Think outside the box, these don't have to be fancy, you can use empty boxes or anything else sitting around the house that can hold other items.

Other good areas to start with are places you keep your mail and cosmetics.

Remember, you can't control what's happening out in the world, but you can control what's going on in your own home!

