What does it mean to celebrate Lunar New Year?

Maki Shieh, President & CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame, joined New Day NW to talk about Lunar New Year. 🐉🧧🎆 #newdaynw

While January first marks the new year on the Gregorian calendar and is celebrated around the world, Lunar New Year is an even bigger celebration in the East and across Asia. There is no set date, but it usually occurs between mid-January and mid-February based on the Moon's cycle.

Lunar New Year is a celebration of luck and prosperity. It is one of the most important holidays for communities with a strong Asian presence.

Did you know that it's celebrated by 15 countries around the world (about three billion people)? That's ten times the total population of the United States!

Maki Shieh, President & CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame, joined New Day NW to talk more about Lunar New Year.

About Asian Hall of Fame:

Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programs culminate in an Induction Ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs, and early-career fellows.