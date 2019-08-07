SEATTLE — Lobelias aren't just for hanging baskets anymore! Perennial species come in a wide variety of spectacular colors and sizes and hummingbirds go ga-ga over them. In addition, they're practically pest free and are rarely bothered by aphids, rabbits, slugs, or snails. The annual Lobelias add intense color in hanging baskets and container designs, but check out these spectacular perennial lobelias. Don't plant these where your puppy or kids can get at them. They are poisonous if eaten.

Lobelia tupa: This amazing perennial is unlike any other lobelia you may have grown. A robust clump of broad strappy leaves gives way to tall flowers spikes reaching 6 to 8 feet tall with clusters of brilliant red, tropical looking flowers. The flowers bloom in mid to late summer and open over a long period of time. Give this behemoth full sun. Lobelia tupa is drought tolerant, but appreciates occasional watering. It's just beginning to flower now and will continue to pump out the spectacular red flowers for at least a month.

Lovely evergreen perennial native to southern Chile. Grows to 3' or more with lettuce green leaves and peachy pink flowers over a long season. Likes sandy soil, but seems to grow in just about anything. Provide bright light and some summer water where dry. Frosts back in winter and regrows at the bottom. Flowers from mid to late summer.

Lobelia ‘Queen Victoria’: This popular heirloom selection has beautiful beet-red foliage, with contrasting scarlet-orange flowers from midsummer on. Excellent for using as a specimen or massing in the border, containers or tubs. Nice for cutting. Attractive to both butterflies and hummingbirds. This is the perfect plant for a wet spot in your sunny garden, but it will do fine in the border as long as it receives a bit of extra water.

Lobelia 'Candy Corn': This is truly a show stopping beautiful plant. It's from the Nuevo Leon/San Luis Potosi region of Northern Mexico, where it can be found in dry, open woodlands. Lobelia 'Candy Corn' forms 5' tall purple stalks clothed with dark green leaves. Lobelia 'Candy Corn' is a clump former, Starting in late spring, the upper stalks are adorned with candy corn-like tubular flowers of bright orange, ending with a reflexed yellow tip...a very cool hummingbird favorite! Give it full-sun, and very well drained soil.

Lobelia speciosa 'Fan Burgundy': Another terrific plant for the boggy garden, adapting well to ‘wet feet', but growing equally well under average conditions. This selection has a compact, bushy habit, bearing deep burgundy-red flowers through late summer and fall, over a clump of bronzy-red leaves. Excellent for using as a specimen or massing in the border, containers or tubs. Nice for cutting. Attractive to both butterflies and hummingbirds.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.