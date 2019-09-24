SEATTLE — When Kelly Lemon was twelve-years-old, she lost the use of her right arm in a car accident.

Years later, despite the paralysis, she is now a professional wedding and lifestyle photographer who has found her calling in empowering women who have overcome their own life obstacles.

Lemon hosts events where women are invited to share their stories, get pampered, and model in their own photoshoot. She joins us today to share a few brave women's stories, as well as her own.

