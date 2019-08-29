SEATTLE — Comedian Jo Koy had us in tears when he visited us last year, and it's no surprise he won the prestigious Just For Laughs honor for Standup Comedian of the Year.

He's back in the Pacific Northwest on his Just Kidding World Tour and performing a sold-out show at the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom tonight, but not before making a return visit to New Day Northwest and dropping some sage advice.

Unfortunately, Jo Koy's show at the Snoqualmie Casino is sold out, but there's tons of top tier talent performing all year long. Zepparella – “Charity Rocks” closes out their summer concert series this weekend, and Tesla hits the stage on 8/31.

To console yourself for missing out on tickets to Jo's show tonight, you can catch Jo Koy: Coming in Hot on Netflix or peruse his YouTube Channel and laugh your butt off.

Sage Advice from Jo Koy

Always Wear Black

"It hides everything underneath."

How to Hide Your Double Chin

"Hey you guys, do you have a double chin you don't like? Use your mom's mascara and color your neck black!"

Jo Koy shares his beauty secrets on New Day Northwest ahead of his comedy show at Snoqualmie Casino.

New Day NW

How to Wake Up in the Morning

"The same thing I drink every day. It's four shots of espresso, over ice, four pumps of vanilla, and then a little bit of Half & Half, and just a splash of water."

How to Ask for the Check

