SEATTLE — Seattle Magazine's Andrew Hoge shows us how to host a next-level Holiday party by engaging your guests' five senses. Here are some of Andrew's suggestions on how to make sure your party is an experience to remember.

Smell: Use an allergy-free diffuser before dinner, but turn it off when the meal starts to avoid affecting food taste.

Sight: Tapered candles cut at eye level to illuminate the face across from you while making the table glow.

Taste: Surprise & delight: custom cocktails for each guest or amuse-bouche.

Sound: Create a playlist to put guests at ease based on demographics, don't put speakers by dinner table to encourage conversation.

Create a playlist to put guests at ease based on demographics, don’t put speakers by dinner table to encourage conversation. Touch: Salt hand scrub to freshen hands for dinner, heated hand towels, textured menus.

The music sets the ambience for the whole evening and is a powerful memory trigger



