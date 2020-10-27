x
Favorite costume ever, masks as fashion, and holiday travel plans - Today's Hot Topics

Joining our powerhouse panel: Mona Lee Locke, UW President Ana Marie Cauce, Seattle Storm Co-owner Dawn Trudeau, and Seattle Fashion Designer Luly Yang
Of all the Halloween costumes you have worn, which is your favorite?

Today's Hot Topics: 

  • Masks as a fashion accessory
  • What's your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?
  • For the holidays, do you feel safe traveling?
  • Food and cooking – did you previously like to cook or have you honed in those skills during COVID?
  • Any other new quirky new habits or rituals developed during COVID?
  • What do you do to unwind and relax a bit during this stressful time?

Today's Panelists: 

  • Mona Lee Locke
  • Ana Marie Cauce, UW President
  • Luly Yang, Seattle Fashion Designer
  • Dawn Trudeau, Seattle Storm Co-Owner

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.