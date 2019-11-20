SEATTLE — If you are hosting a friends-giving celebration or a family holiday party, you can't go wrong with cheese and cocktails as a centerpiece to the party.

Girl Meets Dirt makes artisanal jams, shrubs, and bitters on their Orcas Island farm. The perfect complement to your holiday Charcuterie board. Founder, Audra Lawlor, demonstrates how to create a simple, yet impressive, holiday cheese board presentation along with a unique and delicious Shrub Cocktail and Mocktail that will impress your guests and add flair to the evening.

