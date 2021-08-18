Former Seahawk Cliff Avril's foundation provides custom-designed, fully stocked backpacks for children in need

The backpacks will go to 250 children in the greater Seattle area and are stuffed with school supplies and a $25 Amazon Fresh gift card. #newdaynw

Ascend Hospitality Group and The Cliff Avril Family Foundation have partnered together for "Cliff Has Your Back" a program that will give 250 one-of-a-kind, custom-designed, fully-stocked backpacks to children in need in the greater Seattle area.

The backpacks include school supplies like notebooks, pencils, and pens, plus USDA-approved education worksheets and nutritional guides. Each backpack also has a shopping list curated by Amazon Fresh and a $25 gift card to their stores.

Former Seahawk Cliff Avril and Elaina Morris from Ascend Hospitality Group join New Day NW to talk about the program and why it's important to them.

Today, Wed. Aug. 17, is the last day to nominate a student. The pickup event is Sunday, Aug. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the Amazon Fresh in Bellevue's The Marketplace at Factoria. Both Cliff and Elaina will be there!