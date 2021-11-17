What is fear paralysis and how can we overcome it?

Mindful breathing and exercise are just two solutions psychologist Dr. Kate Lund suggests to ease fear paralysis. #newdaynw

"Paralyzed by fear" — You hear that expression but what does it mean? When we feel overpowered by feelings of stress, worry, and anxiety, these feelings can interfere with our daily living.

In some cases, fear can stop us in our tracks, affecting our job, relationship, and goals.

Seattle psychologist Dr. Kate Lund joined the show to talk about fear paralysis and share solutions.