Elevate your hairstyle without an expensive trip to the salon this winter

Let's face it, winter isn't the best season for our skin or our hair. It's all dry and rainy at the same time!
We turned to Angelina's Hair Studio up in Warm Beach for easy and inexpensive ways to elevate our hairstyles right now!
Featured tips:
-Swoop your hair to the side with bobby pins to elongate your neck and easily elevate your look
-Use a humidifier in your room at night to beat the dry air
-Use rollers! They're easy to use with some hairspray or mouse
-Be natural! Let those natural curls flow by simply air drying your hair
-Try a mousse. Put it in around the hairline and use a hairdryer for a voluminous look
-Wear a cute, trendy scarf! Perfect for when your hair is a bit dirty
-Or, shampoo and dry just the top half of your hair and use dry shampoo on the bottom half
