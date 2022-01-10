Elevate your hairstyle without an expensive trip to the salon this winter

Featured tips:

-Swoop your hair to the side with bobby pins to elongate your neck and easily elevate your look

-Use a humidifier in your room at night to beat the dry air

-Use rollers! They're easy to use with some hairspray or mouse

-Be natural! Let those natural curls flow by simply air drying your hair

-Try a mousse. Put it in around the hairline and use a hairdryer for a voluminous look

-Wear a cute, trendy scarf! Perfect for when your hair is a bit dirty

-Or, shampoo and dry just the top half of your hair and use dry shampoo on the bottom half