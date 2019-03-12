It's the final stretch to the holidays, and if you're low on ideas for what to get your stylish friends and relatives, Darcy Camden has you covered.
From the #1 Seahawks fan to the friend in need of a spa day, there's something for everyone!
Darcy's Stylish Holiday Gifts 2019:
- Raincaper Poncho - ($55)
- Sheer Gear - Fashion-forward clear stadium-compliant handbags ($39-$65)
- Liberate Air wireless earbuds made from bamboo and recycled bottles and Get Together mini bluetooth speaker crafted from natural bamboo ($149 each) - House of Marley Eco-Friendly Tech
- Ekster Trackable Smart Wallet - Sleek leather wallets and card holders and solar charged credit card sized smart tracker ($49-$119)
- Emerald garden kimono ($234) - Olive and Cocoa
- Sleepy Spritz ($32) - Moonlit Skincare
- Olio per Il Corpo Body Oil and Granita di Caffe Body Scrub ($32-$34) - Jordan Samuel Skin
- Slip Silk Pillowcase - Available at Anthropologie or Amazon ($85)
- Family pajamas ($25-$70) - Hanna Andersson
