SEATTLE — If you've ever wondered if Bigfoot was really out there, this guide may have the answers. Filled with illustrations and eyewitness accounts of fifty creatures spotted around the world, Cryptid Creatures breaks down the odds of which creature could be real, or just a myth.

Author Kelly Milner Halls is a children's writer who specializes in all things "weird and wonderful." She joins us to talk about cryptozoology, her inspiration for the book, and Washington's most popular cryptid - Sasquatch.

