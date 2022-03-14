Meet the man who started a new life after escaping prison

In 1971, Walter Miller, an early 20-something in North Carolina found himself in prison for armed robbery.
Six years into his 30-year sentence, he escaped to New York and created a new life for himself. He took a new alias as Bobby Love, fell in love, married Cheryl, and had four kids. He built a wonderful life for his new family.
40 years later, in 2015, his past caught up with him and the FBI showed up to his door. He went to jail for a year.
In their book, "The Redemption of Bobby Love," Cheryl and Bobby talk about their story of secrets, betrayal, and forgiveness.
Cheryl and Bobby joined New Day NW to share their story.
