SEATTLE — With only a couple of weeks left in 2019, that also means we're about to embark on a new decade as 2020 approaches. We're getting a glimpse of the best moments in film from 2010 through 2019 with The People's Critic Tim Hall, Matt Oakes of Silver Screen Riot, and Erynne Hundley, the writer behind Essentially Erynne.

Did your favorite film of the decade make one of their lists? Check it out and see if you agree - and maybe take some time over the holidays to catch up on the ones you may have missed.

Tim’s Picks

10. Attack the Block

9. Short Term 12

8. Train to Busan

7. Sicario

6. It Follows

5. Ex Machina

4. The Avengers

3. Get Out

2. Into the Spiderverse

1. Moonlight

Matt’s Picks

The Witch

The Social Network

Mad Max: Fury Road

Parasite

Drive

Get Out

Whiplash

The Lobster

Green Room

Magic Mike

Erynne's Picks

Paddington 2

Inception

Your Name

Midnight in Paris

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

How to Train Your Dragon

Black Panther

The Way, Way Back

The Grand Budapest Hotel











Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.