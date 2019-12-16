SEATTLE — With only a couple of weeks left in 2019, that also means we're about to embark on a new decade as 2020 approaches. We're getting a glimpse of the best moments in film from 2010 through 2019 with The People's Critic Tim Hall, Matt Oakes of Silver Screen Riot, and Erynne Hundley, the writer behind Essentially Erynne.
Did your favorite film of the decade make one of their lists? Check it out and see if you agree - and maybe take some time over the holidays to catch up on the ones you may have missed.
Tim’s Picks
10. Attack the Block
9. Short Term 12
8. Train to Busan
7. Sicario
6. It Follows
5. Ex Machina
4. The Avengers
3. Get Out
2. Into the Spiderverse
1. Moonlight
Matt’s Picks
- The Witch
- The Social Network
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Parasite
- Drive
- Get Out
- Whiplash
- The Lobster
- Green Room
- Magic Mike
Erynne's Picks
- Paddington 2
- Inception
- Your Name
- Midnight in Paris
- Mission Impossible: Fallout
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Black Panther
- The Way, Way Back
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.