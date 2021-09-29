Two authors share their journeys out of the "Mommy Wine Club"

Authors Amy Harrison and Sarah Alaimo share their journeys to sobriety in their latest books "Eternally Expecting" and "Pearls & Probation". #newdaynw

When the pandemic hit last year, drinking at home – often alone – became a common pastime for some. Since then, many people may have noticed they were filling their glasses taller and earlier than usual.

Two local authors and moms who have documented their journey to sobriety joined New Day NW to share their stories and struggles. Amy Harrison is the author of "Eternally Expecting" and Sarah Alaimo is the author of "Pearls & Probation."