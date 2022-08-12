Go behind the scenes of the 5th Avenue Theatre's 'The Wiz!'

Through a walk-on role, KING 5 Evening's Angela Poe Russell offers a behind the scenes look at what it takes to stage a musical. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It can be hard to capture what all it takes to put on a Broadway caliber show. But a "walk-on role" offers the rare opportunity for reporters and their viewers to find out.

"It's tricky for the cast because they have to make adjustments to welcome people in," explained "The Wiz" director Kelli Foster Warder. "But they're also excited because we love the chance to show people what it really takes to put on a musical."

The 5th Avenue Theatre is producing and staging "The Wiz," a reimagined version of "The Wizard of Oz." The show premiered on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards. It's set to return to Broadway in spring 2024.

Warder decided KING 5's Angela Poe Russell would perform in the first act of the show in a scene called "The Emerald City Ballet," which happens to involve dancing! (Angela has never danced professionally).

The cast and crew practice in the rehearsal space for four weeks before moving to the stage where the show will be performed.

As a walk-on with a small part, Angela would get one rehearsal on the stage before the actual performance.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen people in the 5th Avenue Theatre's costume department are busy working wonders, making or altering almost everything you see on stage.

"If you've never seen it before it's going to be fantasy on stage!' shared Jarrod Barnes, "The Wiz" costume coordinator and designer. "You get to see all the wonderful looks that Black people can give. It's just like an anthology of our looks through time from the 70s to now."

Monitors are carefully placed in the hair, makeup, and wardrobe areas of the building so dressers and performers know when it's their turn to hit the stage.

Because it's so crowded backstage with sets, props, and people, performers can't get there too early, but they also don't want to be late.

When Angela arrived backstage, she had roughly 2 minutes before it was her turn.

And other than a few glitches with her accessories, things went smoothly!

"It was perfect!" Poe Russell explained. "Perfect, but imperfect."

What most of the audience may not have noticed is that Angela lost a huge earring on stage and then the sunglasses almost took a tumble.

"But you know what? I kept going and the turn-table — I nailed it!" Russell gushed.