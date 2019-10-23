SEATTLE — With the days getting colder there's nothing like a warm bowl of comfort to take the chill away. Chef Makin Howell from Plum Bistro has a planted-based gumbo recipe that will make even meat-lovers asking for seconds.

Chef Makini Howell's plant-based gumbo over jasmine rice.

Chef Makini’s Meatless Gumbo

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp Cajun or Creole seasoning

1/4 cup canola oil +2 Tablespoons

1/2 lbs plant-based sausage, like Field Roast or Beyond Meat spicy Italian, cut into 1/4 inch slices.

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup onions diced

1/2 cup green bell peppers diced

1/2 cup celery diced

2 tsp garlic minced

3 cups veggie stock

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper or to taste

2 tsp fresh thyme

1 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp lemon juice or 2 tablespoons vermouth

2 small bay leaves or 1 large

1 cups frozen okra

1 Tbsp green onions green parts only, sliced thinly

Chopped parsley to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat ¼ cup oil in a soup pot until just before smoking, add sausage and cook until browned, about 4 to 6 minutes.

Once the sausage is cooked remove from pot and put on a plate using a slotted spoon and set aside.

To make the roux, put the pot back on the heat and add remaining oil and all-purpose flour to the pot.

Cook oil and flour until the mixture resembles peanut butter, stirring frequently, and being careful not to burn. This can take about 6 to 10 minutes.

Add onions, bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Stir until vegetables are slightly soft, about 5 minutes. Be very careful not to burn here. If you are using vermouth add it here to deglaze the pot.

Stir in broth, tomatoes, white, black and cayenne peppers, thyme, salt, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, (if using lemon juice in place of vermouth add here), bay leaves, and frozen okra.

Stir in reserved sausage.

Using a wooden spatula, scrape the bottom of the inner pot to make sure there are no burnt bits stuck to the bottom.

Put a lid on the pot and let your gumbo stew, for about 15-20 minutes.

Once gumbo is done and veggies are nice and tender sprinkle the gumbo with parsley and green onions.

Stir and serve gumbo over Jasmine Rice.

