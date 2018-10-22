If ugly sweater parties are your jam, get ready--because you don't have to wait until December anymore to don your ghastliest garb and have a good time.

That's right, ugly Halloween sweaters are a thing!

via GIPHY

The possibilities for these sweaters are truly limitless, but if you don't feel like DIY-ing your ugly attire, Halloween Costumes has you covered. They make them for men and women in sizes ranging from X-small to 3X.

Why should Christmas get all the glory? Make or order your ugly Halloween sweater this season and be the pioneer in your friend group that starts all the fun traditions.

