Tyler, the Creator brings Grammy-winning album to Seattle

His album, "Call Me if You Get Lost" just won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. You can hear it live at Climate Pledge arena. #k5evening
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Tyler, the Creator / April 8 / Climate Pledge Arena 

He won a Grammy on Sunday and now he's coming to Seattle. Artist Tyler, The Creator won his second straight Best Rap Album Grammy a few days ago. He'll be performing at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.  

Unleash the Beast / April 8 / Tacoma Dome

It's the wildest eight seconds in sports. Thirty-five of the world's best bull riders will be trying to stay in the saddle for "PBR's: Unleash the Beast" tour. You can watch them hang on for dear life this Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome. 

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' tries to build on a fervent fan following

Ghosts / Now - May 1 / Seattle Repertory Theatre 

Stars of the screen are coming to the stage. The play "Ghosts" follows a mother caught between duty and desire. The All-Star cast includes academy award-nominated actor David Strathairn and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The show is running now through May 1 at the Seattle Repertory Theatre

The Carole King Musical  / April 8-9 / Paramount Theatre

And finally, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," tells the inspiring true story of King's rise from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history. You can sing along when the musical plays at the Paramount Theater this Friday and Saturday night. 

