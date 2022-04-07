Tyler, the Creator brings Grammy-winning album to Seattle

His album, "Call Me if You Get Lost" just won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. You can hear it live at Climate Pledge arena. #k5evening

Tyler, the Creator / April 8 / Climate Pledge Arena

He won a Grammy on Sunday and now he's coming to Seattle. Artist Tyler, The Creator won his second straight Best Rap Album Grammy a few days ago. He'll be performing at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.

Unleash the Beast / April 8 / Tacoma Dome

It's the wildest eight seconds in sports. Thirty-five of the world's best bull riders will be trying to stay in the saddle for "PBR's: Unleash the Beast" tour. You can watch them hang on for dear life this Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.

Ghosts / Now - May 1 / Seattle Repertory Theatre

Stars of the screen are coming to the stage. The play "Ghosts" follows a mother caught between duty and desire. The All-Star cast includes academy award-nominated actor David Strathairn and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The show is running now through May 1 at the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

The Carole King Musical / April 8-9 / Paramount Theatre