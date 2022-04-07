Tyler, the Creator brings Grammy-winning album to Seattle

Tyler, the Creator / April 8 / Climate Pledge Arena
He won a Grammy on Sunday and now he's coming to Seattle. Artist Tyler, The Creator won his second straight Best Rap Album Grammy a few days ago. He'll be performing at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.
Unleash the Beast / April 8 / Tacoma Dome
It's the wildest eight seconds in sports. Thirty-five of the world's best bull riders will be trying to stay in the saddle for "PBR's: Unleash the Beast" tour. You can watch them hang on for dear life this Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.
Ghosts / Now - May 1 / Seattle Repertory Theatre
Stars of the screen are coming to the stage. The play "Ghosts" follows a mother caught between duty and desire. The All-Star cast includes academy award-nominated actor David Strathairn and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The show is running now through May 1 at the Seattle Repertory Theatre.
The Carole King Musical / April 8-9 / Paramount Theatre
And finally, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," tells the inspiring true story of King's rise from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history. You can sing along when the musical plays at the Paramount Theater this Friday and Saturday night.
