ORCAS, Wash. — Anthony Howe creates kinetic sculptures -- art pieces that move and shift with the wind. The sculptures come to life at his studio on Orcas Island.

"They start off as just something I can see in my head, and then I sketch it out on a computer," said Howe, "They've changed a lot over the years."

Over the years Howe himself has shifted mediums, too. He started out as a painter but something didn't feel right.

"I find that painting for me was so ambiguous so many things would come into my head," he continued, "With a kinetic sculpture, there were a lot more limitations. And for whatever reason, that gave me some kind of freedom."

His first sculptures were made out of metal shelving he originally used to build office storage. Over time, Howe evolved from creating small things to very big things displayed in his yard. It's a private collection not many get to see.

"I make them so I feel inspired," explained Howe, "But the forms and shapes come from more natural places, like the shape of a fish or the shape of a bird."

Howe's kinetic sculptures dot his yard at his Orcas Island home.

KING 5

Sculpture names include Lucia, In Cloud Light, Waves, About Face and Razor Tears. That last one was named by Howe during a time that he had a very painful eye injury.

"So the motto of that is don't name your sculptures when you're in pain," he joked.

Waterfall (2018) is just one of Howe's many creations.

KING 5

The magic happens in his studio, where you'll find massive machines, his smaller metal art pieces for when he needs a break, and the many tools that bring his works to life.

The metal is laser or plasma cut to get the unique shapes. He typically uses stainless steel and aluminum to achieve works that last indefinitely. Some of the sculptures on his lawn are over 25 years old.

But other Howe originals are all over the world. They've appeared in fashion shows, the Academy Awards, the 2016 Rio Olympics and more.

The one thing on everyone's mind is... how long do the massive masterpieces take to create?

"They take a lifetime... it's everything you've been through. You're putting your life into that sculpture."

His Orcas Island home and studio are private, but you can find more of Howe's work on his website.

