The most remote location you'll find within 5 miles of Seattle - Destination: Remote

MANCHESTER, Wash. — Blake Island is just four miles from West Seattle across Puget Sound, but it feels like it's a world away.
The native cultural experience at the island's Tillicum Village has been shuttered (temporarily, we hope) but there's still plenty to see and do. The 472-acre marine state park features five miles of shoreline and more than seven miles of hiking and biking trails.
Blake Island makes a perfect backdrop for Evening's "Destination: Remote" special. But how to get there?
Our friends at Freedom Boat Club hooked us up with a sweet ride. Membership to the club gives you access to the entire fleet here in our area, plus other locations around the state. You can even arrange to use boats in other countries. And with unlimited training available to get you into ship-shape, they welcome everyone from newbies to old salts.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.