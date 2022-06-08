The most remote location you'll find within 5 miles of Seattle - Destination: Remote

Blake Island is oh so close yet so far away. Freedom Boat Club helped us get there. #k5evening

MANCHESTER, Wash. — Blake Island is just four miles from West Seattle across Puget Sound, but it feels like it's a world away.

The native cultural experience at the island's Tillicum Village has been shuttered (temporarily, we hope) but there's still plenty to see and do. The 472-acre marine state park features five miles of shoreline and more than seven miles of hiking and biking trails.

Blake Island makes a perfect backdrop for Evening's "Destination: Remote" special. But how to get there?