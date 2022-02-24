The Blacklist cast keeps it light and musical on set

“I'd love just to further my relationship with [James] Spader and see that dynamic and where that takes us,” said Sohn. “As she's more involved now in the corruption, I think there's also moments where she sees the good as well. So I'd love to just continue that conversation.”



Harry Lennix who heads the task force has also found himself in a compromising situation this season. Although he says fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what's up with Harold Cooper.



“We're really trying to get to the bottom of other cases that Reddington brings us, which actually unfolds some of his associates,” said Lennix. “But we will get back to what's going on with Cooper and the fact that he's been blackmailed. That's, I think, a central question to the season. And I certainly look forward to resolving it as much as the fans are finding out what's going on.”



While the show is intense, the set isn't always as serious as the storylines.



Sohn: “Harry is hilarious. He is so goofy and so silly and always singing a little tune.”



Meny: “What kind of tunes are we talking about here show tunes, pop songs, Megan Thee Stallion maybe?



Lennix: “I can really only do Frank Sinatra song. Now he happens to sing some show tunes and that, but I do a pretty good Frank Sinatra karaoke when the occasion allows.”



Meny: “Laura, are you a karaoke artist yourself? Do you ever sing a tune on set?”



Sohn: “I actually just got called out for not singing any songs when we went to karaoke together. So I gracefully just bow out.”



Meny: “So y'all went out for karaoke? I would love to see that. I would actually love an episode that's just karaoke of The Blacklist folks. I would pay money to see that.”