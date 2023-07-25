How these Taylor Swift fans got into the Seattle concert for free

During the performance of her 'Eras Tour,' a lucky few were treated to a surprise from the singer. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 'Eras Tour' brought thousands of people from all over the country and the world into Seattle last weekend for the two-night concert. The setlist consisted of songs from all throughout her career – giving the crowd at Lumen Field a much-needed hit of nostalgia.

Weeks before the concert even began, Swifties were busy getting ready designing outfits for their favorite Taylor Swift era and making bracelets out of beads – even if they couldn't actually go to Lumen Field to wear them.

Tickets to the concert were highly coveted since every venue was immediately sold out the moment tickets went on sale. Even if you were willing and able to pay the inflated prices from resellers they were incredibly hard to find. This left a very large portion of Swift's fanbase without tickets but that wasn't going to discourage them from participating in all the fun of this iconic experience.

Like so many others, Anna Brindle and her friends weren’t able to get tickets, but they went to Lumen Field anyway just to hang out with thousands of other people in the parking lot. They were all singing and dancing to the music they could hear from the stadium.

Then halfway through the concert something out of every Taylor Swift fan's "Wildest Dreams" happened to Brindle's group. A member of Swift's team came out and brought them into the show to 100-level seats for free – which are amazing seats in case you didn't know.