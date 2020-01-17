KENT, Wash. — The second you walk through the door at the Mexcian steakhouse, Asadero in Kent, your nose will tell you stomach you're in the right place.
Chef and owner David Orozco started his Asadero in a tent outside a Mexican disco in 2014. Now he has brick and mortar locations in Kent, as well as in Ballard.
The menu features mesquite-grilled meats reminiscent of Northern Mexico.
They are known for their high-quality beef and their fire-roasted salsa made in house.
One normal doesn't find such high-end meat at a casual restaurant, but Asadero meats include prime rib, New York strip, ribeye, even Wagyu. All of them USDA Prime.
The Orozco family takes great pride in bringing high-quality Mexican cuisine to diners using only the best ingredients.
Asadero / Kent
Washington Ave. N
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-0971
Hours: Tues – Thurs and Sun – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri and Sat – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Asadero / Ballard
5405 Leary Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 659-4499
Hours: Tues for dinner from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m – 10 p.m.
