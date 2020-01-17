KENT, Wash. — The second you walk through the door at the Mexcian steakhouse, Asadero in Kent, your nose will tell you stomach you're in the right place.

Chef and owner David Orozco started his Asadero in a tent outside a Mexican disco in 2014. Now he has brick and mortar locations in Kent, as well as in Ballard.



The menu features mesquite-grilled meats reminiscent of Northern Mexico.

They are known for their high-quality beef and their fire-roasted salsa made in house.

One normal doesn't find such high-end meat at a casual restaurant, but Asadero meats include prime rib, New York strip, ribeye, even Wagyu. All of them USDA Prime.

The Vacio Akaushi steak is a generous 14 oz piece of Wagyu. What's not big is the price at $29.99.

The Orozco family takes great pride in bringing high-quality Mexican cuisine to diners using only the best ingredients.

Even the tacos are a step up at Asadero. These are made with Rib-Eye, but you can also get them with Wagyu or Prime New York.

Asadero / Kent

Washington Ave. N

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-0971

Hours: Tues – Thurs and Sun – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri and Sat – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Asadero / Ballard

5405 Leary Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 659-4499

Hours: Tues for dinner from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m – 10 p.m.

