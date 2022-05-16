Modern Moroccan food comes to Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — Shama, Pike Place Market's newest restaurant, is the result of a twenty-year dream.
Owner Hamid Maj moved from Morocco to Seattle twenty years ago — and ever since setting foot in the city, he's wanted a restaurant to call his own. Now, his dream is a reality, and it's on the second floor of Pike Place Market — Shama.
Serving Moroccan cuisine in a stylish dining room and greenhouse-esque patio, Shama is a welcome addition to Pike Place Market.
You can expect to see dishes like D’jaj bi Zetoun, a dish with chicken, olives, preserved lemon, and a saffron broth, and M'killa, pictured above — a seafood appetizer with shrimp and calamari.
They also have a cocktail menu filled with drinks like the Shama Old Fashioned, made with brandy instead of whiskey — and the Here's to Looking at You, Kid. Get the reference?
Shama is open Wednesday through Sunday and is tucked into Pike Place Market. Having trouble finding it? There's an entrance off of Western — it's right above Cobb's Popcorn. Or, just look for the red pointer finger sign!
