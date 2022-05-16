Modern Moroccan food comes to Pike Place Market

The Market's newest restaurant, Shama, brings Moroccan cuisine and inspired cocktails to Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Shama, Pike Place Market's newest restaurant, is the result of a twenty-year dream.

Owner Hamid Maj moved from Morocco to Seattle twenty years ago — and ever since setting foot in the city, he's wanted a restaurant to call his own. Now, his dream is a reality, and it's on the second floor of Pike Place Market — Shama.

Serving Moroccan cuisine in a stylish dining room and greenhouse-esque patio, Shama is a welcome addition to Pike Place Market.

You can expect to see dishes like D’jaj bi Zetoun, a dish with chicken, olives, preserved lemon, and a saffron broth, and M'killa, pictured above — a seafood appetizer with shrimp and calamari.

They also have a cocktail menu filled with drinks like the Shama Old Fashioned, made with brandy instead of whiskey — and the Here's to Looking at You, Kid. Get the reference?