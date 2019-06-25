SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Rick Springfield - Mountain View Plaza - July 5

Snoqualmie Casino's summer lineup starts next week with Grammy-winning artist and actor, Rick Springfield. The 80's icon brings his catalog of hits to the Mountain View Plaza amphitheater on July 5.



Montgomery Gentry - Mountain View Plaza - July 6

American country band, Montgomery Gentry brings some southern charm to this year's summer concert series. Hailing from Kentucky, Eddie Montgomery, and the late Troy Gentry have produced more than 20 top charting singles on Billboard. They'll play the Mountain View Plaza on July 6.



Carly Pearce - Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom - August 1

Kick off Watershed Festival weekend early by seeing one of their headlining acts! Nashville based singer/songwriter, Carly Pearce plays Snoqualmie Casino before her show at Watershed, Sunday, August 1.



Jo Koy - Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom - August 29

He sells out venues all over the world and just released his second Netflix special. Jo Koy is bringing his Just Kidding world tour to the Snoqualmie casino ballroom on August 29.



Tesla - Mountain View Plaza - August 31

They've sold over 14 million albums in their three decades in rock and roll! Tesla is rounding out Snoqualmie Casino's summer concert series with a show at their outdoor amphitheater on August 31.

Tickets for all these shows can be found at www.snocasino.com

This story is sponsored by Snoqualmie Casino. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

