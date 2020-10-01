Patton Oswalt / January 11 / Paramount Theatre

He's a comedian, actor, and all-around talented guy. Patton Oswalt brings his hilarious self to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday night.

The Rivals / Now - February 2 / Center Theatre

It's a play that premiered in 1775. The Seattle Shakespeare Company presents, The Rivals, an 18th-century delight filled with extravagant characters put in hilarious circumstances. You can see the production now till February 2 at the Center Theatre on the Seattle Center Campus.

Fiddler on the Roof / January 14 - 19 / Paramount Theatre

A classic Broadway musical returns to Seattle. Fiddler on the Roof is back with a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece. It runs from January 14 - 19 at the Paramount Theatre.

Monster Jam / January 10 - 12 / Tacoma Dome

Like high-flying action and four-wheel excitement? Then don't miss Monster Jam, the action-packed motorsports experience featuring six different competitions of speed, racing, and freestyle stunts. the high-octane event happens multiple times through the weekend at the Tacoma Dome.

