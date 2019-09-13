Huichica Music Festival - September 13 &14 - Walla Walla

Love music, wine and chill time? The Huichica Music Festival will make its northwest debut in Walla Walla wine country. Huichica is built on the concept that music, wine, and food are best experienced shared. The two-day event happens Friday and Saturday in Walla Walla.



Everything is Illuminated - Now to October 6 - Center Theatre

It's the world-premiere stage adaptation of a celebrated bestseller. Everything is Illuminated follows a young man's trek to Ukraine to uncover the truth of a family legend. This Book-It Repertory Theatre production is now playing through October 6 at the Center Theatre at Seattle Center.



Post Malone - September 14 - Tacoma Dome

He's one of the hottest artists in hip hop. Multi-platinum performer, Post Malone will kick-off his North American Runaway Tour at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night.



Elton John - September 17 -18 - Tacoma Dome

Say good-bye to rock and roll royalty. Sir Elton John is wrapping up his incredible 50-year music career with a tour that will make a two night stand at the Tacoma Dome September 17 and 18.

