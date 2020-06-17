Pride Month brings new event and new anthem for LGBTQ youth of faith

Beloved Arise unveils new theme song as it announces inaugural Queer Youth of Faith Day set for June 30th. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Brian Falduto became a child star when he appeared alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie School of Rock. It was role that got him labeled as the gay kid and he admits as a practicing Catholic, feeling like he didn't belong.

But he says a church service a few years ago, changed everything. "I coincidentally waltzed into a Hollywood United Methodist church while I was spending time in L.A. and I was so shocked at how welcoming they made me feel. The most beautifully inclusive community I had ever been a part of as far as church goes," Falduto explained.

That moment inspired an anthem that is now fueling a movement. "I went home and it was the fastest song I ever wrote," Brian said. The song is called God Loves Me Too.

Beloved Arise, a Seattle based Christian organization for LGBTQ Youth of Faith, is adopting the song as its anthem.

Its founder, Jun Young, vividly remembers his reaction to the lyrics. "I cried it was so powerful. It does capture the message of Beloved Arise. We just want youth to walk away with that they are so beloved by the God they believe in."

Beloved Arise launched earlier this year and now runs a regular youth group. And it has now declared June 30th National Queer Youth of Faith Day.

The hope is that people will take action to show support. The days has its own website that gives people four things they can do, including signing a pledge or sending a letter to your own house of worship.

Young said, "I want young people who believe in divine power and that religion is important to them, to realize this is not an 'either or' proposition. You can be a person of faith and a person who is beautifully LGBTQ. It is an 'and' not an 'or' and who you are is something to be proud of and something to celebrate."