New waterfront cafe in Edmonds helps hungry seniors

The Potlatch Bistro builds community with good food. #k5evening

EDMONDS, Wash. — There's a new place to eat on the Edmonds waterfront that's also helping seniors. The Potlatch Bistro opened in March, you can get food with a view or takeout for a beach picnic. They're also devoted to helping their senior neighbors. Schubert Ho, executive chef and co owner, explains how this eatery serves double duty:

"The general public comes in and they can order like they're at a restaurant because it is a restaurant, but also, through the Edmonds Waterfront Center they have a food program where food insecure seniors can come and register and they get a meal for a suggested donation of 5 dollars, or more. And those that can afford more always pay it forward for the other seniors behind them," he said. The place has quickly become a gathering place, every day around lunchtime it's filled with folks enjoying the food, and each other's company.

The Potlatch Bistro recently hosted 6 members of Bravo's 'Top Chef', including Shota Nakajima for a fundraising meal.

In addition to smash burgers, fish and chips and gorgeous drinks like the layered Rose Matcha Lemonade, they also do a tea service.

'Tea by the Sea' needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance, but your pre-planning will get you a three-tiered tray of finger food that pairs perfectly with cups of tea.

A place where you can watch the ferries come and go, and appreciate good food that does extra good for local elders.