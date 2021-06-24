New waterfront cafe in Edmonds helps hungry seniors

EDMONDS, Wash. — There's a new place to eat on the Edmonds waterfront that's also helping seniors. The Potlatch Bistro opened in March, you can get food with a view or takeout for a beach picnic. They're also devoted to helping their senior neighbors. Schubert Ho, executive chef and co owner, explains how this eatery serves double duty:
"The general public comes in and they can order like they're at a restaurant because it is a restaurant, but also, through the Edmonds Waterfront Center they have a food program where food insecure seniors can come and register and they get a meal for a suggested donation of 5 dollars, or more. And those that can afford more always pay it forward for the other seniors behind them," he said. The place has quickly become a gathering place, every day around lunchtime it's filled with folks enjoying the food, and each other's company.
The Potlatch Bistro recently hosted 6 members of Bravo's 'Top Chef', including Shota Nakajima for a fundraising meal.
In addition to smash burgers, fish and chips and gorgeous drinks like the layered Rose Matcha Lemonade, they also do a tea service.
'Tea by the Sea' needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance, but your pre-planning will get you a three-tiered tray of finger food that pairs perfectly with cups of tea.
A place where you can watch the ferries come and go, and appreciate good food that does extra good for local elders.
"We feel that any community that takes care of their seniors really thrives," said Ho.
