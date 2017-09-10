Some homes don't show their age well. But this house for sale on Queen Anne Hill is timeless.

"The home was started in 1898 and completed in 1900," Said Jeri P. Smith, a managing broker for Windermere Real Estate. "It was designed by Edwin W. Houghton, an architect who's most known for doing the architecture at the Moore Theatre."

The sellers restored the 117-year-old home from the foundation to the top of its turret.

"This is one of the finest examples of shingle style homes in the Seattle area. It sits on a quarter of an acre sized lot. The square footage of the home is 6500 square feet."

"When you come in the front door there's a grand staircase that has the original stair railing. After the entryway, there's a music room. You come in the living room that features a Batchelder fireplace. It has big picture windows that look at the skyline. The formal dining room can seat however many people you wanted. The kitchen is quite large. It has a big island and then it has a butler’s pantry."

No need to go to the movies when the theater is just downstairs.

"The theater room is similar to the Majestic Bay Theater in Ballard. It has blue velvet curtains. It's pretty unreal."

Among the rooms on the third level are an office and spacious master bedroom.

"The master also has a master bath next to it with a double oversized shower that's pretty stunning."

But not as stunning as the view from the soaking tube.

"You could sit in that tub all night and be entertained watching the view."

It's that view that really puts the historic home over the top.

"It's probably the biggest view I've ever seen and the best view of Seattle. It's 180-degree view. In this home, it's the backdrop for almost every room that you have."

So when they say, they don't make'em like that anymore, must have had this classic home in mind.

The price of the home is 7.8 million dollars. You can see the full listing here.

