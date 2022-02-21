Pretend you're in Greece at this Seattle ouzeri

Omega Ouzeri in Capitol Hill serves small Greek plates and a selection of ouzo. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Want a taste of Greece but don't want to buy a plane ticket? Head to Omega Ouzeri in Capitol Hill.

Omega Ouzeri is a Greek restaurant specializing in small plates — known as meze — and ouzo, the Greek spirit. That's why it's called an ouzeri. Ouzeris were once a place for workmen and sailors to gather and enjoy small plates and ouzo together.

Omega Ouzeri expands on this tradition. Owner and executive chef Thomas Soukakos creates delicious seafood dishes that transport diners to Greece.

Omega Ouzeri changes its menu regularly, but seafood makes a regular appearance on its menu. Their grilled octopus is a popular dish, along with their whole grilled fish.

They have a robust selection of drinks as well. They have one of the largest Greek wine lists on the West Coast, as well as a wide variety of ouzo.