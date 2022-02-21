Normandy Park mom taking her festive running reputation to world's most prestigious marathon

Amanda Morales, known as "Costume Runner," will run on the charity team, Impact Melanoma. #k5evening

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Amanda Morales admits she has a love-hate relationship with running.

"I called myself the natural born non-runner," shared Morales. "I hated it!"

But one decision helped Amanda find her happy place. She had an idea to add some fun into the mix, by wearing costumes.

And the rest they say, is history!

"I've dressed as a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. There was a race called Beat the Blerch and the race was on my birthday. So I made this giant cake. The pie wasn't bad, but the cake was awful. It was obnoxious. I ditched that costume at mile three. But I ran six miles in it!" exclaimed Morales.

Amanda is now known as the Costume Runner. She's run as an Oom-pah Loompa, Elf on the Shelf, Prince, and Kurt Cobain

"People smile. I think that's why I keep doing it. It perks them up," shared Morales. "So when I can make people smile at that time it gives me energy. It gives them energy. I love it!"

And it's also given her something she needed.

"It was my therapy going through divorce. I really found that community. It was my outlet," Morales said.

In 9 years, she's done 23 marathons and 68 half marathons, among other races.

All in costume.

But there's one race she still dreams of dressing up for — The Boston Marathon. The race is typically reserved for the fastest runners in the world, with only a three percent acceptance rate.

Amanda admits, she's not the fastest runner out there, but she dreams of an opportunity to experience the iconic marathon.

And she managed to find a path to get there, by joining a charity team.

"You have to apply to be one of the charities. I found Impact Melanoma and my dad is a melanoma survivor, so I knew that was the one I wanted to apply for," explained Morales.

But she would have to raise nine thousand dollars for Impact Melanoma in order to race.

Her husband Nakean Wicliff, a photographer and videographer, put his own passion to work to help.

Nakean had the idea to film and produce a video she could use for social media.

"I love taking photos and I love taking video, and to be able to do that for someone I love is that much more rewarding," shared Wicliff.

What's also rewarding is the impact. The video has helped Amanda tell her story and move closer toward her fundraising goal.

As for what costume she will wear for the iconic Boston Marathon, Amanda hinted that it will honor the race's mascot, which is the unicorn, but it will also include the names of all her donors. She said that way they can go with her on the 26-mile journey.