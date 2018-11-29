What a year it's been for food!

Here are nine of Team Evening's favorite spots:

JIM DEVER’S PICKS

1. Junkichi Robata on Capitol Hill

They specialize in izakaya - informal Japanese pub fare - and robata, foods grilled over Japanese charcoal. Jim’s favorite part was Sota, a robot who uses facial recognition to remember repeat diners.

2. Maslow's in South Lake Union

The bright, open restaurant specializes in traditional American cuisine. Jim also loved their underlying mission – the restaurant is part of a paid apprenticeship program with FareStart - helping people out of poverty through on-the-job training.

MICHAEL KING’S PICKS

3. RN74 in downtown Seattle

The restaurant is named after a highway that runs through the burgundy region of France, and includes an ‘arrivals and departures’ board listing the last bottles of wine sold. The French-inspired entrees were tre magnifique - but it was a dessert that stole Michael’s heart: sugar pie pumpkin cheesecake.

4. Pasta Freska near Lake Union’s southwest shore

This Italian spot has Michael's favorite menu because there is no menu! Chef Mike Horri creates original dishes for every customer, depending on their taste and dietary restrictions.

SAINT BRYAN’S PICKS

5. Pimienta Bistro in Federal Way

Saint loved this South Sound restaurant, which offers fine dining in an unintimidating space. The menu is a fusion of the owner's Latin American roots with European cuisine. Everything we tasted was truly exceptional.

6. Peony Modern Kitchen in Old Bellevue

The dining room is a warm, family-style setting and the menu is a twist on traditional Chinese food.. You can't beat the tableside presentation of the tea-smoked free range chicken, and Saint couldn't get enough of the whole five spice crispy duck.

JOSE CEDENO’S PICK

7. Big Chickie in Hillman City

Jose was a big fan of this family-owned restaurant in the Rainier Valley - and not just because they have great t-shirts. The outdoor seating is ideal for summer and the Peruvian style charcoal rotisserie chicken is delicious any time of the year.

KIM HOLCOMB’S PICK

8. Seattle Biscuit Co. in the Frelard neighborhood

Kim fell in love with their biscuits when they operated out of a food truck and was thrilled to visit their new brick-and-mortar location on Leary Way NW. There’s a full bar with interesting cocktails (one includes a donut hole garnish,) and the menu features everything from southern biscuit sandwiches to chicken and waffles.

ALL-STAFF PICK

9. Buddha Bruddah in Rainier Valley

This family-run restaurant on Rainier Ave. South is one of Seattle’s best-kept secrets. Their food is part-Hawaiian and part-Thai and 100% scrumptious. You can’t go wrong with a mixed plate and a side of house-made sauces. We order take-out for work events whenever we possibly can!

