Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his cosmic talk to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday - What's Up This Week

He's really, really smart. #k5evening

"Firestarter" / May 13 / Local Theaters & Peacock

Want to see a movie? The new adaptation of Stephen King's "Firestarter" follows a young girl with pyrokinetic powers chased by a government agency that wants to weaponize her gift. You can feel the heat when it opens in theaters and on the Peacock network Friday, May 13.



The Sklar Brothers / May 13 & 14 / The Crocodile

It's double the laughs. The twin comedy duo The Sklar Brothers have been cracking up audiences for over 25 years. You can see the two-man show when they perform at the Crocodile this Friday and Saturday night.



Neil deGrasse Tyson / May 17 / Paramount Theatre

Wanna see a really, really smart guy? Astrophysicist and best-selling author, Neil deGrasse Tyson will be giving his cosmic perspective to a live audience at the Paramount Theatre May 17.



TLC / May 17 / Muckleshoot Events Center