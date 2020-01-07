Falafel, pita and spicy hummus made from scratch in Seattle? Yes, please!

Almanqal Grill in Wallingford is owned by Iraqi refugees and longtime friends. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Feast your eyes on just some of the reasons Almanqal Grill is worth a trip to Wallingford.



The small Mediterranean eatery boasts an extensive menu of mouth-watering and authentic dishes like spicy hummus, chicken kofta, and lamb shank with yellow rice and green salad.

It also has five stars on Yelp.

"They say they've never tasted food like this before in the Seattle area, and that makes us super happy,” said co-owner Moe Abdul.



Almanqal serves the real deal. It’s owned and operated by two Iraqi refugees and longtime friends.



"It was an idea for more than 16 years,” Abdul said. “He's been my best friend for more than 16 years. So, it was like a dream.”



The dream finally came true in January 2020, right before the pandemic closed their dining room.



Take-out is keeping them afloat. Chef Haqi Algainbi uses his 28 years of experience to prepare everything from scratch, from the falafel to the marinades and lemonade.



"We make the fresh bread – pita - and then I make my dessert here, I make my juice here,” he said. “Everything I make from scratch, from zero."