Falafel, pita and spicy hummus made from scratch in Seattle? Yes, please!

Almanqal Grill in Wallingford is owned by Iraqi refugees and longtime friends. #k5evening
Spicy hummus is one of the best-selling menu items at the small eatery, open since January 2020.

SEATTLE — Feast your eyes on just some of the reasons Almanqal Grill is worth a trip to Wallingford.

The Mezze Platter includes your choice of four appetizers.


The small Mediterranean eatery boasts an extensive menu of mouth-watering and authentic dishes like spicy hummus, chicken kofta, and lamb shank with yellow rice and green salad.

It also has five stars on Yelp.

The house made falafel is one of the most popular vegetarian items.

"They say they've never tasted food like this before in the Seattle area, and that makes us super happy,” said co-owner Moe Abdul.

Chicken and lamb kabobs are made with fresh meat - never frozen - and grilled over an open flame.


Almanqal serves the real deal. It’s owned and operated by two Iraqi refugees and longtime friends.

"It was an idea for more than 16 years,” Abdul said. “He's been my best friend for more than 16 years. So, it was like a dream.”

The dream finally came true in January 2020, right before the pandemic closed their dining room.

Pita is made from scratch and baked to order.


Take-out is keeping them afloat. Chef Haqi Algainbi uses his 28 years of experience to prepare everything from scratch, from the falafel to the marinades and lemonade.

Chef Haqi Algainbi has 28 years of experience cooking in Mediterranean, Turkish and Italian restaurants.


"We make the fresh bread – pita - and then I make my dessert here, I make my juice here,” he said. “Everything I make from scratch, from zero."

Almanqal Grill is located at 1712 N 45th St. and offers take-out or delivery seven days a week.

Lamb shank, yellow rice and green salad is another popular dish at Almanqal.

