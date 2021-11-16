Meatloaf and falafel tacos are on the menu at unique Woodinville restaurant - 2021's Best

Lifted Taco owner John Cannon ate tacos around the country prior to opening this casual eatery in 2020. #k5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Lifted Taco is the winner of Best Taco in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

Looking for the best tacos in Western Washington? Head to Woodinville!

Lifted Taco was named after “uplifted” — which is how the family behind this restaurant hopes to make you feel.



"We just want to be a happy place where it's a laid back vibe, and extreme taco happiness is our motto,” said owner John Cannon.



He and his wife Mackenzie opened the casual dining restaurant in 2020. They took ownership of the space in January, never imagining the state would shut down just two months later.

"Just tried to go with the vibe of the place and remain positive and think it will all work out,” Cannon said.

They finally opened for business in December, and customers quickly became fans. The eclectic menu is based on tacos Cannon has tried across the country while traveling for his day job.

Flavors from Texas, Southern California, and Denver served as inspiration and were perfected by Chef Jonathan Garcia.



"We went on a taco trip together,” Cannon said. "Just been working together, cooking up and eating a lot of tacos ever since just to make sure they're what we want them to be."



What they created is a colorful and unique menu.

There's an entire section devoted to breakfast tacos, and if you're in the market for something you've never tasted before, try the panko orange glazed shrimp taco or the southwest falafel taco.



“The ‘wine drunk short rib’ taco comes from my grandma's German roast recipe,” Cannon said. "One of my favorites is the BBQ bacon meatloaf taco. We definitely don't describe ourselves as Mexican food, we basically call it craft tacos."

There are also a number of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.



The restaurant also features draft margaritas, mojitos, beer and nitro tea – a unique cold-brewed tea with a creamy finish.

For dessert, treat yourself to an order of churro donuts with dipping sauce.

Whatever you choose, Lifted Taco promises an elevated meal in a casual place, designed to brighten your day.



“There’s a lot of positive messages and things like that to keep you going forward,” Cannon said.

